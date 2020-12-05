Menu
Mary Kennedy
1937 - 2020
BORN
December 17, 1937
DIED
December 3, 2020
Mary Kennedy's passing at the age of 82 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St, Wilmington, OH 45177
Dec
7
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St, Wilmington, OH 45177
Dec
7
Burial
Sugar Grove Cemetery
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
