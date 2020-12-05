Mary Kidwell's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home website.
Published by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.