Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Kidwell
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 3, 1933
DIED
November 22, 2020
Mary Kidwell's passing at the age of 87 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home in Brookville, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
prayers to all of you our generation is disappearing fast.. Spence
spence
Friend
November 29, 2020