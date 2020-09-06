Mary Shannon Kington, 58 of Kaysville, Utah died September 1, 2020 at Mackay-Dee hospital in Ogden, Utah.

She was born March 20, 1962 in Provo, Utah, daughter of Larry D. and Marion A. Johnson. She married Ronald James (Jim) on November 29, 1986 in the Provo LDS Temple.

She lived the majority of her life in Utah, however, she has lived in Arizona, California, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming. Served a LDS mission in Venezuela, Maracaibo and served faithfully in all her callings in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She happily worked fifteen years as a record keeper for the Ogden Weber Community Action Partnership. In her spare time she enjoyed knitting, genealogy, and spoiling her granddaughters.

Survivors include her husband Jim, four sons David, Jordan, Nathaniel, Riley, one daughter Shaughnessy, and her two granddaughters Madeline and Eve. She is also survived by her two brothers Ronald and Thomas Johnson, and one sister Terri Fisher.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. at the Russon Mortuary, 1941 N. Main St. Farmington, Utah. Family and friends may call Friday morning from 9:30-10:30 am at the mortuary prior to services. Live streamed on Russon Mortuary & Crematory Facebook page at 11:00 a.m.

Burial Orem City Cemetery.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.