Mary Krendl
1931 - 2020
BORN
August 3, 1931
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Krendl's passing at the age of 89 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Harter And Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Harter And Schier Funeral Home website.

Published by Harter And Schier Funeral Home on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
, Delphos, Ohio
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Karri Krendl and Dan Dardio
Family
November 30, 2020
Mary taught many of us the importance of efficiency, time management, and task prioritization. But equally important were the lessons of sharing music and laughter and hugs.
Karri Krendl and Dan Dardio
Family
November 30, 2020
I was lucky to be able to be a caregiver for Mary. Mary was a wonderful woman, I extend my condolences to her family and friends.
Sally Hawks
Acquaintance
November 27, 2020