On Monday, October 12, 2020, of Forest Hills, and formerly of County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Mary, age 89, was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John Kubick. Mary is survived by her brother Joseph McErlain of County Antrim, Northern Ireland, several nieces and nephews and their families both locally and abroad. Dear sister of the late Margaret (Darby) Morrin. She was preceded in death by her brothers James, Patrick and Thomas. Mary emigrated to Pittsburgh in the 1970's and settled in Forest Hills becoming a member of St. Maurice Parish. She enjoyed the piano in her younger years, gardening around her home and being a housewife to her husband John.



There will not be a visitation. Friends are welcome to share in a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Maurice Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish on Friday at 10:00 a.m. Mary will be entombed in Restland Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to St. John the Worker Parish, 2001 Ardmore Blvd., Pgh., PA 15221.



Arrangements are with Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., East Pittsburgh 412-824-8800.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.