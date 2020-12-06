Menu
Mary League
1934 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1934
DIED
December 3, 2020
Mary League's passing at the age of 86 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home in Greenville, SC .

Published by Thomas McAfee Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Greenville Memorial Gardens
7784 Augusta Road, Piedmont, South Carolina 29673
Thomas McAfee Funeral Home
No kinder or humble person than Mary. I loved our friendship and am deeply saddened. She loved the game of golf!
Lainey Keller
Friend
December 5, 2020