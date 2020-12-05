Menu
Mary Lockhart
1920 - 2020
BORN
June 12, 1920
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Lockhart's passing at the age of 100 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Baker Funeral Home in Baker, LA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Baker Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Funeral service
10:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Dec
10
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
Baker Funeral Home
6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana 70714
Dec
10
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Louisiana National Cemetery
303 W. Mount Pleasant Road, Zachary, Louisiana 70791
