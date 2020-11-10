Menu
Mary Lodato
1927 - 2020
BORN
October 21, 1927
DIED
November 5, 2020
Mary Lodato's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Gosselin Funeral Home in Edison, NJ .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
9
Interment
11:45a.m.
St. Gertrude Cemetery
53 Inman Avenue, Colonia, Jersey 07067
Funeral services provided by:
Gosselin Funeral Home
