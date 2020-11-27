Menu
Mary Louagie
1931 - 2020
BORN
February 21, 1931
DIED
November 22, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Louagie's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Brickner Funeral Home - Van Wert in Van Wert, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Brickner Funeral Home - Van Wert website.

Published by Brickner Funeral Home - Van Wert on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
she will be remembered as a very happy kind loving aunt.
Donald miller Miller
Family
November 25, 2020