Mary Lovelace's passing at the age of 86 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Talbott Funeral Home in Albany, KY .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Talbott Funeral Home website.
Published by Talbott Funeral Home on Nov. 22, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.