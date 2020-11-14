Menu
Mary Ludwig
1962 - 2020
BORN
January 20, 1962
DIED
November 12, 2020
Mary Ludwig's passing at the age of 58 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Thorson Funeral Home in Viroqua, WI .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Thorson Funeral Home website.

Published by Thorson Funeral Home on Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Thorson Funeral Home
856 South Rusk Ave, Viroqua, Wisconsin 54665
Funeral services provided by:
Thorson Funeral Home
