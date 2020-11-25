Menu
Mary Mabardi
1928 - 2020
BORN
February 27, 1928
DIED
November 18, 2020
Mary Mabardi's passing at the age of 92 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home in West Roxbury, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home website.

Published by Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
21
Funeral service
St. Mary Orthodox Church
Nov
21
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Fairview Cemetery
45 Fairview Ave, Hyde Park, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Kfoury Keefe Funeral Home
I'm so sorry to hear of my neighbor and friend Mary's passing. I just hope that the wonderful memories we all have of Mary will bring us comfort at a time like this. My thoughts are with all the Mabardys.
Mark LaFrance
Friend
November 19, 2020
To the Mabardi Family:

Please accept my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.

Sincerely,

Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan
Friend
November 19, 2020