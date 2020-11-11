Menu
Mary Mackey
1935 - 2020
BORN
February 17, 1935
DIED
November 5, 2020
Mary Mackey's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, November 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Griffin Funeral Home Inc in Hobbs, NM .

Published by Griffin Funeral Home Inc on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ Holy Temple
2006 E. White Street, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Nov
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Christ Holy Temple
2006 E. White Street, Hobbs, New Mexico 88240
Funeral services provided by:
Griffin Funeral Home Inc
