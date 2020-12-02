Menu
Mary Mansfield
1957 - 2020
BORN
July 19, 1957
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mary Mansfield's passing at the age of 63 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Singleton Community Mortuary in Indianapolis, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Singleton Community Mortuary website.

Published by Singleton Community Mortuary on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Community Mortuary
