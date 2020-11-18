Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Mason
1927 - 2020
BORN
September 27, 1927
DIED
November 12, 2020
Mary Mason's passing at the age of 93 on Thursday, November 12, 2020 has been publicly announced by Simkins Funeral Home in Morton Grove, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Simkins Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Simkins Funeral Home on Nov. 18, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Simkins Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Simkins Funeral Home
November 18, 2020