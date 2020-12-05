Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Mastroianni
1927 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1927
DIED
September 13, 2020
Mary Mastroianni's passing at the age of 93 on Sunday, September 13, 2020 has been publicly announced by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home in Trafford, PA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Celebration of Life
10:30a.m.
Keystone Christian Church
5875 Washington Ave, Export, Pennsylvania 15632
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Dobrinick Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.