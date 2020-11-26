Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary McCart
1934 - 2020
BORN
December 20, 1934
DIED
November 23, 2020
Mary McCart's passing at the age of 85 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Southern Heritage Funeral Home in Dothan, AL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Southern Heritage Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Southern Heritage Funeral Home on Nov. 26, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Visitation
Gardens of Memory
Nov
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Gardens of Memory
Funeral services provided by:
Southern Heritage Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.