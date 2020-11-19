Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary McGaugh
1933 - 2020
BORN
April 24, 1933
DIED
November 16, 2020
Mary McGaugh's passing at the age of 87 on Monday, November 16, 2020 has been publicly announced by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home in Milton, MA .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home on Nov. 19, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue, Milton, Massachusetts
Nov
23
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Gregory Church
, Dorchester, Massachusetts
Funeral services provided by:
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.