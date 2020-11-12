Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary McGavin
2001 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 2001
DIED
November 2, 2020
Mary McGavin's passing at the age of 19 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home in Joliet, IL .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home website.

Published by Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
22
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:30p.m.
Compass Church
1551 E. Hobson Rd, Naperville, Illinois 60540
Nov
22
Funeral service
5:30p.m.
Compass Church
1551 E. Hobson Rd, Naperville, Illinois 60540
Funeral services provided by:
Blackburn-Giegerich-Sonntag Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.