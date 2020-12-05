Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Meier
1932 - 2020
BORN
December 23, 1932
DIED
December 4, 2020
Mary Meier's passing at the age of 87 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes in West Sayville, NY .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Home, West Sayville
245 Main Street, West Sayville, New York 11796
Dec
7
Funeral Mass
11:30a.m.
St. James RC Church
80 Hicksville Rd., Seaford, New York 11783
Funeral services provided by:
Raynor & D'Andrea Funeral Homes
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.