Mary Merrbach's passing at the age of 92 on Saturday, November 28, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc. in Meyersdale, PA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc. website.
Published by William Rowe Price Funeral Home, Inc. on Dec. 2, 2020.
