Mary Mixon
1932 - 2020
BORN
May 26, 1932
DIED
November 29, 2020
Mary Mixon's passing at the age of 88 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home in Opelika, AL .

Published by Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL 36801
GUEST BOOK
My condolences and prayers are with the family at this difficult time. Mac brought us many years of joy and laughter. She will truly be missed
Christine Perry
December 1, 2020