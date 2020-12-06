Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Mizell
1938 - 2020
BORN
November 8, 1938
DIED
December 4, 2020
Mary Mizell's passing at the age of 82 on Friday, December 04, 2020 has been publicly announced by Neal Funeral Home in Cleveland, TX .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Neal Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Neal Funeral Home on Dec. 6, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Neal Funeral Home
200 South Washington Ave, Cleveland, Texas 77327
Funeral services provided by:
Neal Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.