Mary Montour
1938 - 2019
BORN
June 29, 1938
DIED
February 17, 2019
Mary Montour's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, February 17, 2019 has been publicly announced by Lopez Funeral Home in Aurora, CO .

Published by Lopez Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Lopez Funeral Home
