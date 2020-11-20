Mary Myers's passing at the age of 89 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Jenkins Funeral Chapel in Wellston, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Jenkins Funeral Chapel website.
Published by Jenkins Funeral Chapel on Nov. 20, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.