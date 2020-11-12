Menu
Mary Nurrenbern
1945 - 2020
BORN
July 23, 1945
DIED
November 10, 2020
ABOUT
Bountiful High School
Mary Nurrenbern's passing at the age of 75 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 has been publicly announced by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville in Evansville, IN .

Published by Boone Funeral Home - Evansville on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
17
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana 47715
Nov
17
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Boone Funeral Home
5330 Washington Avenue, Evansville, Indiana 47715
Funeral services provided by:
Boone Funeral Home - Evansville
