Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Nye
1923 - 2020
BORN
November 16, 1923
DIED
November 26, 2020
ABOUT
Red Cross
Mary Nye's passing at the age of 97 on Thursday, November 26, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pfeil Funeral Home in Sandusky, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Pfeil Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Pfeil Funeral Home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Presbyterian Church
265 Jackson Street, Sandusky, Ohio 44870
Funeral services provided by:
Pfeil Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.