Mary O'Toole
1938 - 2020
BORN
February 11, 1938
DIED
May 17, 2020
Mary O'Toole's passing at the age of 82 on Sunday, May 17, 2020 has been publicly announced by John G. Ligda Funeral Director in Evergreen Park, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John G. Ligda Funeral Director website.

Published by John G. Ligda Funeral Director on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
John G. Ligda Funeral Director
