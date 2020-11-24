Menu
Mary Odom
1941 - 2020
BORN
September 21, 1941
DIED
November 23, 2020
Mary Odom's passing at the age of 79 on Monday, November 23, 2020 has been publicly announced by Belk Funeral Home in Darlington, SC .

Published by Belk Funeral Home on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Grove Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Belk Funeral Home
