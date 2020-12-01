Menu
Mary Owens
1929 - 2020
BORN
May 20, 1929
DIED
November 24, 2020
Mary Owens's passing at the age of 91 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 has been publicly announced by Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Clarksville, TN .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
First Assembly of God
1186 Ft. Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, Tennessee 37042
Dec
4
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
First Assembly of God
1186 Ft. Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, Tennessee 37042
Funeral services provided by:
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
