Of North Huntingdon, Formerly of North Braddock, age 96, was peacefully called to eternal rest on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Golden Heights in Harrison City.



Preceded in death by her loving husband George Ozimok, who passed away in 2011.



Loving mother of George (Mary) Ozimok of FL, Katherine (Richard) Forsyth of N. Huntingdon, and Janet Byerly of N. Huntingdon.



Dear grandmother of Jennifer (Thomas) Forsyth Hannon, Jarred (Kara) Forsyth, and Brooke (James) Byerly Morrow.



Adored great-grandmother of 9 great-grandchildren.



Preceded in death by 4 siblings.



Mary was a longtime member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church in Braddock. She treasured the time spent as a homemaker, wife and mother. Mary worked for years at Jason's Clothing Store and as a waitress at Angie's Restaurant in Braddock.



Friends welcome Sunday, November 1, from 3-7 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory Inc; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, 25 visitors will be allowed at a time and face masks or coverings are required.



A Divine Liturgy will be held Tuesday, November 3, at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Braddock.



Mary will be laid to rest in Monongahela Cemetery.



The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude and thanks to AHN Hospice and Golden Heights for the compassionate care they provided to Mary.





Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.