Mary Panuto
1927 - 2020
BORN
July 9, 1927
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Panuto's passing at the age of 93 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory website.

Published by Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St. Mary Catholic Church
85 S. Sandusky St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883
Funeral services provided by:
Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory
