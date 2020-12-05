Mary Perez's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers, TX .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Galloway & Sons Funeral Home website.
Published by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
