Mary Perez
1928 - 2020
BORN
March 21, 1928
DIED
October 20, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Mary Perez's passing at the age of 92 on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Three Rivers, TX .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Galloway & Sons Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
23
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
1600 Laurel Avenue, Three Rivers, Texas 78071
Oct
23
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
1600 Laurel Avenue, Three Rivers, Texas 78071
Oct
24
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
303 E. Alexander St., Three Rivers, Texas 78071
