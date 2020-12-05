Menu
Mary Phillips
1956 - 2020
BORN
January 5, 1956
DIED
November 18, 2020
Mary Phillips's passing at the age of 64 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 has been publicly announced by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home & Crematory Services in Salem, OH .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Higgins - Reardon Funeral Homes
3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, Ohio 44406
