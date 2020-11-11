Menu
Mary Piper
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 14, 1950
DIED
November 2, 2020
Mary Piper's passing at the age of 70 on Monday, November 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Superior Care Funeral Service in Corsicana, TX .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Unmerit Favor Baptist Church
4420 Bonnieview Road, Dallas, Texas 75216
Nov
13
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Superior Care Funeral Services (Ennis)
1905 W. Ennis Ave Suite 201, Ennis, Texas 75119
Funeral services provided by:
Superior Care Funeral Service
