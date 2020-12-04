Mary Poller's passing at the age of 89 on Sunday, November 22, 2020 has been publicly announced by Fluker Funeral Home in Waycross, GA .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Fluker Funeral Home website.
Published by Fluker Funeral Home on Dec. 4, 2020.
