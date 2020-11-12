Menu
Mary Pollock
1922 - 2020
BORN
December 24, 1922
DIED
November 11, 2020
Mary Pollock's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home website.

Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Nov
19
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
5765 Gladstone Dr, White Cottage, OH 43791
Nov
19
Burial
Zanesville Memorial Park
William Thompson & Son Funeral Home
My deepest sorrow goes out to Mary’s family in their loss .
Mary will always be remembered by all who had the pleasure of having known her .
Wood Hardcastle
Friend
November 12, 2020