Mary Pollock's passing at the age of 97 on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 has been publicly announced by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage, OH .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the William Thompson & Son Funeral Home website.
Published by William Thompson & Son Funeral Home on Nov. 12, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.