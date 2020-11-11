Menu
Mary Pope
1929 - 2020
BORN
October 15, 1929
DIED
November 9, 2020
Mary Pope's passing at the age of 91 on Monday, November 09, 2020 has been publicly announced by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home in Clinton, NC .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
408 College Street, Clinton, North Carolina
Nov
12
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Baptist Church
408 College Street, Clinton, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
