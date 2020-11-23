Mary Price's passing at the age of 49 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin in Algonquin, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin website.
Published by Willow Funeral Home - Algonquin on Nov. 23, 2020.
