Mary Priddy
1940 - 2020
BORN
May 13, 1940
DIED
November 8, 2020
Mary Priddy's passing at the age of 80 on Sunday, November 08, 2020 has been publicly announced by Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville in North Ridgeville, OH .

Published by Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Columbia Township Cemetery
State Route 82, Columbia Station, Ohio 44028
Funeral services provided by:
Liston Funeral Home - North Ridgeville
