Mary Puccini
1930 - 2020
BORN
September 11, 1930
DIED
November 29, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic Church
Mary Puccini's passing at the age of 90 on Sunday, November 29, 2020 has been publicly announced by Reichard Funeral Home in Union City, IN .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Reichard Funeral Home website.

Published by Reichard Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
3
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Reichard Funeral Home
400 West Deerfield Road, Union City, IN 47390
Dec
3
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
, Union City, Indiana
GUEST BOOK
Nathan Puccini
December 2, 2020