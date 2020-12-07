Menu
Mary Purvis
1945 - 2020
BORN
September 28, 1945
DIED
December 5, 2020
Mary Purvis's passing at the age of 75 on Saturday, December 05, 2020 has been publicly announced by Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville, KY .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
7
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 W. Water St., Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
Dec
7
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home
208 W. Water St., Hodgenville, Kentucky 42748
