Mary Rascoe
1964 - 2020
BORN
July 4, 1964
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Rascoe's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by West and Dunn Funeral Home in Benson, NC .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Banner Chapel A.C. Church
1771 NC 50, Benson, North Carolina 27504
Funeral services provided by:
West and Dunn Funeral Home
