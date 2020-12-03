Mary Rascoe's passing at the age of 56 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by West and Dunn Funeral Home in Benson, NC .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the West and Dunn Funeral Home website.
Published by West and Dunn Funeral Home on Dec. 3, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory
for more local information, or see our FAQ page
for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.