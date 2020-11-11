Menu
Mary Rembish
1919 - 2020
BORN
June 21, 1919
DIED
November 6, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Mary Rembish's passing at the age of 101 on Friday, November 06, 2020 has been publicly announced by John V .Morris Family Funeral Homes - North Wilkes-Barre in Wilkes-Barre, PA .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the John V .Morris Family Funeral Homes - North Wilkes-Barre website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
13
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Parish of St. Andre Bessette
668 N. Main St., North Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
Nov
13
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Parish of St. Andre Bessette
668 N. Main St., North Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania
John V .Morris Family Funeral Homes - North Wilkes-Barre
