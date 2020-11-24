Menu
Mary Roberts
1955 - 2020
BORN
July 22, 1955
DIED
November 20, 2020
Mary Roberts's passing at the age of 65 on Friday, November 20, 2020 has been publicly announced by Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc. in Pittsburgh, PA .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
25
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Nov
25
Funeral service
7:30p.m.
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
1503 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15210
Funeral services provided by:
Readshaw Funeral Home, Inc.
