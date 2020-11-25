Menu
Mary Ruyter
1919 - 2020
BORN
October 27, 1919
DIED
November 19, 2020
Mary Ruyter's passing at the age of 101 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Pippin Funeral Home in Camden Wyoming, DE .

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
9:30a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Pippin Funeral Home
119 W. Camden Wyoming, Camden Wyoming, DE 19934
Nov
27
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Pippin Funeral Home, Inc.
119 W. Cam-Wyo Ave, Camden-Wyoming, Delaware
