Mary Sanchez's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .
Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.
The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago website.
Published by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago on Dec. 2, 2020.
