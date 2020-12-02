Menu
Mary Sanchez
1922 - 2020
BORN
June 2, 1922
DIED
November 19, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Red Hat Society
Sears Roebuck
Mary Sanchez's passing at the age of 98 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 has been publicly announced by Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago in West Chicago, IL .

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago website.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
164 N. Oakwood, West Chicago, Illinois 60185
Funeral services provided by:
Norris-Segert Funeral Home - West Chicago
