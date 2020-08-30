Mary (Scherbick) Sawchak



Age 88, on Friday, August 28, 2020, Wife of the late Andrew Sawchak. Loving Mother of Christine (late Henry) Caruso and Andrew M. (Kim Pido) Sawchak. Grandmother of Lori Caruso. Sister of Andrew and John Scherbick. Visitations Sunday 3-7:30 PM at the Boron Funeral Home, Inc., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial in Blessed Trinity Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 AM. Rev. Thomas Dansak will be the celebrant. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visitations will be limited to 25 people at a time, masks must be worn at all times, and you must social distance yourself.





