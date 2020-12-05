Menu
Search
Menu
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mary Schild
1935 - 2020
BORN
March 14, 1935
DIED
December 3, 2020
Mary Schild's passing at the age of 85 on Thursday, December 03, 2020 has been publicly announced by Walker Funeral Home in Norwalk, OH .

Legacy invites you to offer condolences and share memories of Mary in the Guest Book below.

The most recent obituary and service information is available at the Walker Funeral Home website.

Send sympathy flowers to the funeral home, or plant memorial trees in a national forest.
Published by Walker Funeral Home on Dec. 5, 2020.
Legacy.com reports daily on death announcements in local communities nationwide. Visit our funeral home directory for more local information, or see our FAQ page for help with finding obituaries and sending sympathy.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
200 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Dec
10
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Woodlawn Cemetery
200 Woodlawn Avenue, Norwalk, Ohio 44857
Funeral services provided by:
Walker Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.