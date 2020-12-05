Menu
Mary Seastrand
1935 - 2020
BORN
November 20, 1935
DIED
December 2, 2020
Mary Seastrand's passing at the age of 85 on Wednesday, December 02, 2020 has been publicly announced by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt in DeWitt, IA .

Published by Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Schultz Funeral Home - DeWitt
